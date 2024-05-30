Listen Live
NWS: Rain, Warmer Temps Likely in Indiana Soon

Published on May 30, 2024

Upcoming Rain and Temperatures

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Rain is likely across Indiana this weekend, but it’s not expected to lead to any severe weather.

“We have a low pressure system moving through and bringing rain with it Friday into Saturday,” said Mike Koch, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Koch expects it to affect just about all of Indiana. He says you can also expect it to warm up.

“Next week, we’ll be back into the lower 80s,” said Koch.

Koch says there are also chances for rain early next week, but it’s too early to tell at this point.

