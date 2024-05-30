Listen Live
Local

Doctors Testify in Scrutiny of Indiana’s Abortion Ban

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A group of people are gathered at the Times Square of New York City, United States on September 4, 2021 to protest that a Texas law banned abortion. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Source: (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

STATEWIDE —Two doctors with a lot of experience in providing abortions testified that Indiana’s abortion ban is too strict and puts lives at risk. This is the first trial directly challenging the ban.

The doctors want to expand the medical exceptions to the ban, which currently only allows abortions up to 20 weeks or if the pregnancy poses a serious health risk.

Dr. Steven Ralston argued that the law’s terms are too vague and don’t align with medical language, making it hard for doctors to know when an abortion is legally allowed. He explained that every pregnancy is different, and what might be manageable for one person could be life-threatening for another.

“I think what SB 1 (Senate Bill 1) does is it will give doctors pause, and when doctors are not sure what they are doing is legal, they will seek council, they will talk to their lawyer, they will talk to their colleagues,” said Ralston. “That will necessitate time, which is usually not a pregnant woman’s friend.”

Dr. Amy Caldwell, one of only two doctors in Indiana who can still perform abortions under the ban, said she often deals with cases where abortion might be necessary for medical reasons. She always consults with two other specialists before making a decision.

The trial continues, and the judge will make a decision later.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Politics

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
Nick Cottongim

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America’s Got Talent

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
WISH-TV

Top 5 Most Dangerous Marion Co. ZIP Codes

Young business people shaking hands and meeting with documents above to hire a partner or work together at the office, teamwork or researching a new marketing project in close-up.
Casey Daniels

The top 5 most sought-after careers in Indiana

Southsiders Prevail in Fight Over Wetlands
Mirror Indy

Southsiders Prevail in Halting Plan to Destroy Wetlands

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close