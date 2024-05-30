Doctors Testify in Scrutiny of Indiana’s Abortion Ban

STATEWIDE —Two doctors with a lot of experience in providing abortions testified that Indiana’s abortion ban is too strict and puts lives at risk. This is the first trial directly challenging the ban.

The doctors want to expand the medical exceptions to the ban, which currently only allows abortions up to 20 weeks or if the pregnancy poses a serious health risk.

Dr. Steven Ralston argued that the law’s terms are too vague and don’t align with medical language, making it hard for doctors to know when an abortion is legally allowed. He explained that every pregnancy is different, and what might be manageable for one person could be life-threatening for another.

“I think what SB 1 (Senate Bill 1) does is it will give doctors pause, and when doctors are not sure what they are doing is legal, they will seek council, they will talk to their lawyer, they will talk to their colleagues,” said Ralston. “That will necessitate time, which is usually not a pregnant woman’s friend.”

Dr. Amy Caldwell, one of only two doctors in Indiana who can still perform abortions under the ban, said she often deals with cases where abortion might be necessary for medical reasons. She always consults with two other specialists before making a decision.

The trial continues, and the judge will make a decision later.