Interview: Shawn Cohen Discusses Book On Lauren Spierer Case

It has been 13 years since the disappearance of Indiana University student Lauren Spierer and the case has remained unsolved.

However, a new book, College Girl, Missing: The True Story of How a Young Woman Disappeared in Plain Sight, has just been released that is shining light on the case and sharing new details about what may have happened to the 20-year-old woman.

Shawn Cohen, author and journalist, was an investigative reporter in Spierer’s hometown of Scarsdale, New York at the time of her disappearance. Cohen learned of Lauren’s disappearance when he received a call from her friend notifying him that she went missing. He then published a story about Spierer and traveled to Indiana a couple days later to investigate.

Cohen joined Kendall & Casey today to discuss in length his new book about the investigation of Lauren Spierer’s disappearance. You can listen to the full interview here: