After Playoff Season, How Do The Pacers Take The Next Step?

The Indiana Pacers season ended Monday night, after they were swept out of the Eastern Conference Finals by the Boston Celtics.

It was a disappointing end to what has otherwise been a thrilling season. The Pacers had playoff hopes going into the year, and those hopes were amplified when they traded for Pascal Siakam. A trip to the Eastern Conference Finals however, with series wins over both new rivals and old in the Bucks and Knicks respectively, didn’t seem to be in the cards. Now, the Pacers must figure out how to take that next step.

The top priority for the team this offseason will be re-signing Pascal Siakam, who was instrumental in the Pacers playoff run. They must also figure out a way to improve both in rebounding and on the defensive end. Both issues reared their heads in the playoffs and played a huge role in their season ending as it did. The Pacers could and should spend their offseason improving in those areas, but perhaps they look at an outside name that could help them?

The Pacers have an incredibly young team, and they will benefit from the experience gained in this playoff run. Letting three games in the Eastern Conference Finals slip away in the closing seconds is not something that will be easily forgotten, and hopefully it will lead them to be better in clutch moments.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, Tony East and Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports joined the show, where they discussed the Pacers series loss to the Celtics, the upcoming offseason, and more! Check out those conversations below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!

