NWS: Mostly Dry Weather This Week in Indiana

STATEWIDE–This week is expected to be a mostly dry one across Indiana, but don’t be surprised if you see rain this weekend.

Temperatures are also supposed to be cooler than usual for this time of year.

“We will have cooler, Canadian air masses across central Indiana for much of the work week with highs from the lower to mid 70s as the week goes along,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma expects dry weather all throughout the state from Wednesday through Friday.

“Once we get to the weekend, we’ll have chances of rain again. Not super high chances, but they’ll be there,” said Puma.

Puma doesn’t expect much in the way of severe weather chances at this point.

Some spots near the East Fork of the White River need to watch out for flooding.

“We are watching for some areas of flooding, especially in southwest Indiana that did get some heavier rainfalls,” said Puma.

Puma says some areas of southern and western Indiana received two or three inches of rain this past weekend.