IMPD: Armed Carjacking on Northeast Side, Police Shooting

UPDATE: The man who was shot in this incident died at the hospital.

INDIANAPOLIS–A report of an armed carjacking on the northeast side of Indianapolis led to shots being fired and one man being hit by gunfire.

The incident happened around 9:30 am Tuesday morning on Breen Drive, which is near 38th Street and North Post Road. The victim told police their car was taken at gunpoint by several people in another car.

That’s when IMPD officers put out a description of both the suspect’s car and victim’s car. An officer on patrol spotted both of them in an apartment complex in the 9100 block of Cavalier Court.

“The officer encountered the suspects, and at some point an officer-involved shooting occurred,” said IMPD Sergeant Anthony Patterson in a Tuesday morning news briefing.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. At least one other suspect fled the area in a dark gray vehicle. IMPD is trying to find that vehicle.

Patterson says they also found a gun at the scene.

No officers were injured. Patterson says more updates on this story are likely.