Carjacking Suspect Shot By IMPD, Later Died at Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A carjacking on the northeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday morning led to a fatal police shooting.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to North Post Road near the 38th Street intersection on Indy’s northeast side around 9 o’clock Tuesday morning. A person reported being carjacked at gunpoint. She was also robbed of a few other items, says IMPD.

Some of the carjacking crew got into the victim’s car and some stayed in their own, a gray sedan.

An officer in the area quickly tracked down the suspect’s car. The officer told the suspect, who was apparently holding a gun, yelled at the suspect to “get on the ground”, but he refused and ran away. IMPD says the suspect dropped something near the gray sedan, bent over to pick it up, and that’s when he was shot by police.

A second suspect got into the passenger side of the gray sedan and the car drove away.

At some point before the suspect was shot by police, the officer-involved fired his gun two other times. No one else in the area was hurt. The suspect was immediately treated on scene and then taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Police found two guns with extended magazines in the area, one of which had a machine gun conversion device attached.

The responding officer’s body-camera did active during the incident.