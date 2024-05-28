Many Hoosier Families Taking Advantage Of New School Voucher Rules

INDIANAPOLIS — Popularity for the state’s school voucher program is at new highs as this academic school year comes to an end.

The number of students taking part in the program is up 32% compared to the last school year, which is a massive increase. Before the school year lawmakers passed a rewrite of the rules of the voucher program essentially expanding income requirements to take part.

This school year the state dished out roughly $440 million in voucher funds.

The biggest increases were seen in the number of students attending private schools and many of them came from families that make a larger amount of money per year than what you would have seen within the program in years prior.

Nearly 8,000 students in 2023-24 came from households making between $150,000 to $200,000 annually, up from around 2,800 in 2022-23, which is an increase of 183%

Critics of the expansion of the voucher program had said that relaxing the income eligibility requirement would subsidize students from wealthier families to attend private schools.

Supporters said relaxing eligibility would give parents more choices in their students’ education.

Private school enrollment in Indiana was increasing before the voucher expansion. The numbers indicate that many students using vouchers this year had already been enrolled in private schools.