Senator Chris Murphy is allowing terrorists to thrive

There is concern that the humanitarian disaster in Gaza will be “a boon to terrorism groups growing all around the world,” says Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT)

No Senator, it is you and those who share your ideology that allows terrorism to thrive.

“When you continue to withhold food and aid from the people, that ultimately makes these terrorist causes stronger. …Our own intelligence experts have told us that this is having a generational impact on terrorism.” ~ Sen. Murphy on CBS’ Face the Nation

False. No one is withholding food and aid from the people, other than Hamas. Close to three-fourths of the humanitarian aid transported from a new $320 million floating pier built by the U.S. military off the Gaza coast was stolen on Saturday en route to a U.N. warehouse, Reuters reported. And this pier that Joe Biden has built for Gaza and Hamas, it’s floated away.

As for this propaganda that Israel is starving the Gazan population… it’s propaganda. Gaza food supply enough for population’s needs, study finds.

Tony Katz:

Everything would be better if Hamas didn’t exist. That is not to say Israel hasn’t made mistakes. That isn’t to say that that lives haven’t been lost. Both things are true. But this started when Hamas attacked… Everything would be better if Hamas stopped. Everything would be better better if Hamas was gone. I wrote that reports don’t matter. What matters is Jews and others rejecting progressive politics and politicians in November. Those who don’t should be looked at and regarded with utter contempt… I am not looking for peace. I am looking to win. Now, if you ask me what the difference is here, the difference here is that winning ensures peace. A peace deal ensures war. We are quite literally in the middle of 1984. We are right now in the middle of this word play. That, Orwell explained. In the book 1984. War is peace and all this jazz… I do not want a negotiated peace with terrorists. I want to win. And I want Western civilization to win. Which means the destruction of Hamas and those who enable it.

