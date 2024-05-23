Dave MacDonald’s Impressive Yet Overlooked Racing Career

Tonight on Beyond the Bricks, we talk about racing memorabilia! We hear about the history of the racing memorabilia show, Jack Mackenzie working as Borg-Warner’s PR man, Floyd Clymer and the Indianapolis 500 Yearbook with Donald Davidson, and some of the interviews Donald did for the yearbook.

In the second half of the show, Mike and Jake talk about Sid Collins’ Great Moments of the 500 Broadcast, and how it came together. We hear audio from Donald Davidson on how he and Sid made the album, and the process of working on the album at Fleetwood Records, and cutting different segments out based on time. We talk about the legacy of Luke Walton with the Indy 500 and hear an infamous interview with Jochen Rindt.

In the final segment of the show, we hear rare audio of Dave MacDonald doing an interview. This interview is very rare as MacDonald’s racing career did not last long, as he was killed in his first race in 1964. Mike talks about the history of the audio, and how he came to find it.

