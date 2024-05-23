Listen Live
Sports

How the Weather Could Ruin Kyle Larson’s Historic Sunday

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight on Trackside, we talk about Josef Newgarden and his stance in the racing world. Curt and Kevin talk about the star power of IndyCar drivers, and ratings for Qualifying and how good the streaming numbers were for Sunday. They talk about how easy it is to sit and watch qualifying now as opposed to how it used to be back in the 80s and 90s.  

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt talk about NASCAR giving Kyle Larson a waiver if he cannot make it to the Coca-Cola 600. There is a rule that says that all drivers have to compete, but Larson may get a pass because of the 500 and because it would damage the look of the sport if they did not give him a waiver. They talk about Simon Pagenaud helping Scott McLaughlin, and how Dario Franchitti had to stop abruptly like Pagenaud too. Should Larson forgo his ride, would the league bend the rules and get Tony Kanaan behind the wheel? Is Nolan Siegel the only driver that could sub? Malukas said himself he wasn’t physically able to. 

Kevin and Curt end the show talking to Kaylee Bryson about her racing career in USAC. She talks about her mentors, and her first USAC feature win. She talks about coming up the ranks, and where she wants to go with her racing career. 

The post How the Weather Could Ruin Kyle Larson’s Historic Sunday appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

How the Weather Could Ruin Kyle Larson’s Historic Sunday  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Cold Front Brings Isolated Storms to Indiana

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Wes Woodward

Plea Deal for Passenger in Car That Struck, Killed Trooper

Lawrence teenager shot
Kurt Darling

Teenager Shot To Death In Lawrence Late Tuesday Evening

Semi-fire map of fire on I-69
Staff

Semi Fires Impact Morning Commute In Fishers, Greenwood

2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close