Bail Set at $25,000 for Marion County Constable

Indy Metro Police arrested her on Saturday after witnessing her in possession of a firearm.

Published on May 22, 2024

Marion County Constable

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Following her arrest over the weekend for carrying a prohibited gun due to a prior offense, Marion County Constable Denise Hatch had bail set at $25,000 by a judge on Tuesday.

In the previous incident, she allegedly attempted to trade spoiled vegetables for fresh ones without payment, using her constable status to justify her actions. Hatch now faces a felony charge for official misconduct related to an August altercation at Kroger, where she purportedly made a similar attempt to exchange vegetables.

Indy Metro Police arrested her on Saturday after witnessing her in possession of a firearm. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sought an above-standard bond, which the judge granted, setting her bond at $25,000 cash.

“I feel like its totally egregious that her bond has been set to $25,000 when there’s plenty of dangerous criminals who don’t have a bond set at half as much. I just want my mom to have a fair hearing. That’s all. I just want her to have a fair hearing,” Vincent Hatch Jr told WISH-TV.

Bobby Kern, a friend of Hatch, was in court to support her. He says that Hatch is not to blame for the new charges of illegally carrying a firearm.

“She believed they had lifted the restriction because her attorney had provided incorrect information,” he told WISH-TV.

Hatch is scheduled to appear in court again on Friday morning for another hearing.

