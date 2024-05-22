Listen Live
Semi Fires Impact Morning Commute In Fishers, Greenwood

Published on May 22, 2024

Semi-fire map of fire on I-69

Source: Matt Bair/WIBC Traffic / other

FISHERS, Ind. — A semi fire has blocked all lanes of Interstate 69 northbound just north of Fishers, this morning.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. between Brooks School and Cyntheanne Roads. That’s between the 209.6 and 210.4-mile markers by the Campus Parkway and Olio Road exit.

According to video from witnesses, a semi-truck unhitched from a trailer as the back end of the trailer was consumed in flames. The Fishers Police Department said in a post on X that no one was injured.

INDOT says the highway was expected to be closed for the next six hours as of 8:30 a.m. Online traffic maps show traffic backed up for miles on I-69 northbound.

It was unclear what exactly caused the fire. There has not been any information on a detour shared.

There was also a semi fire on I-65 in Greenwood that impacted traffic for several hours during the morning commute as well.

Topic - Local News

