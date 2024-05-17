Marcus Ericcson Crashes On Second Day of Practice

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin and Curt talk about the second day of practice, and the first full day of practice. We hear highlights from the 2006 Indy 500, and its connection to Nolan Siegel. They go down the speed charts, and talk about no-toe speeds, and how they sometimes can be deceiving. Kevin talks about what he heard from teams, and why some teams don’t think using the qualifying sim today posed much benefit. Curt talks about how Kyle Larson is fairing at IMS, and if he is enjoying the experience or not, and the precarious position he is in. They compare Larson’s laps turned to other drivers and show how few laps he has run. They talk about the two crashes on track, and the fact that Marcus Ericsson will have to go to a backup car.

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt talk about the amount of practice time the teams have had so far. They answer questions about when drivers realize they are in trouble for bumping, and they talk about some of the drivers who may be concerned about their position. Kevin talks about how most teams do not want to be anywhere near 30th. They also answer a question about the extra boost only being used on Friday.

Kevin and Curt round out the show previewing Fast Friday.

