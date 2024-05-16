Listen Live
Man Convicted in 2021 Lawrence Homicide

Published on May 16, 2024

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Indianapolis has been convicted for a murder that happened three years ago.

It was July 5th, 2021, when Cameron Anderson was shot and killed in the neck on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. Anderson’s car was covered in bullets. A few eye witnesses saw a man matching the description of Sean Dixon leaning out of the window of an SUV and shooting into Anderson’s car.

Several people contacted police with tips and a few witnesses identified Dixon in a lineup.

Detectives managed to acquire cell phone data that placed Dixon at the scene of the shooting. Police also had cell phone data that placed Dixon at a car repair shop, where he was apparently trying to fix the windshield of the SUV used in the murder.

Sean Dixon was convicted of murder after a two-day trial.

Close