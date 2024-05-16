Listen Live
Sports

EA Sports Reveals College Football 25 Release Date

Published on May 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

EA Sports reveals new College Football video game release date

Source: EA Sports

EA Sports Reveals College Football 25 Release Date

After an 11-year hiatus, fans can mark their calendars for the release of “EA Sports College Football 25″ on July 19.

The official details were unveiled recently, confirming that the game will be available on the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. With this release, gamers can expect a modernized experience that promises to capture the essence of college football like never before.

The announcement coincided with the reveal of cover athletes and additional details surrounding the game. Notable players like Quinn Ewers and Donovan Edwards are set to feature in “College Football 25,” adding a layer of authenticity and star power to the gaming experience.

While initial reports hinted at a potential July 19 release, the confirmation from EA Sports has solidified expectations and built anticipation for what promises to be a groundbreaking return to the virtual gridiron.

The resounding reaction from fans and media outlets underscores the cultural impact and nostalgia associated with the beloved college football franchise.

As we approach the launch date, the gaming community eagerly awaits further updates, gameplay insights, and additional features that will undoubtedly shape the gaming landscape and reignite the passion for college football gaming.

July 19 come fast please!

The post EA Sports Reveals College Football 25 Release Date appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

EA Sports Reveals College Football 25 Release Date  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
WISH-TV

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

A photo of a hospital emergency room sign
Kurt Darling

Hoosiers Are Paying More Than People In Other States For Hospital Care

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Guilty of 2022 Attempted Murder

Woman's handholding paper bag at home.
Editorial Staff

Instacart Driver Delivered Food To An Inmate on Death Row

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close