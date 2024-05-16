Listen Live
Docs: Man Faces Charges After Kidnapping Woman at Gunpoint

Police later found a firearm under Wilson's pillow during a search of the motel room.

Published on May 16, 2024

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

CARMEL, IND — A man named Kindell Wilson faces charges following an incident where police say he forced a woman into a car at gunpoint and held her against her will.

The charges against him include intimidation with a deadly weapon (Level 5 felony), kidnapping, pointing a firearm, strangulation, and confinement (all Level 6 felonies).

Court documents say the victim reported that on May 6, she informed Wilson that she wanted to end their relationship. Wilson then repeatedly contacted her until she returned to the Comfort Inn where they were staying. There, he forcibly pushed her into his car, threatening her with a handgun and warning that he would harm himself if she left him.

Upon returning to the Comfort Inn, Wilson continued to threaten the victim, even placing a gun in his mouth at one point.

Police later found a firearm under Wilson’s pillow during a search of the motel room. Additionally, Wilson is already facing charges from a previous case in February, including criminal confinement, strangulation, and domestic battery.

Wilson is prohibited from owning firearms due to prior convictions.

