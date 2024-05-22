Stories aren’t only made at the track during the Indy 500, they are also made by the people of Speedway

This morning Tony Katz read the following post in full from @roadmaven on X:

Tony Katz:

There’s nobody who doesn’t connect. If you have a family, if you’re part of a family, if you desire those connections. The concept of the push pull. What moves people? What makes people go? Sometimes it’s jobs, but sometimes it is family and wanting to be a part of that, wanting to be connected to that, and realizing that while some things are great, some things are more important and that the small sacrifice is worth it for the larger goal.

The people of Speedway do indeed get experiences from the 500 that none of us have. But everybody who attends the race and has, you know, they’ve got their stories, they’ve got their traditions, whether it’s the drive down or it’s how they gather the night before. Everybody has this, this thing as I got to Indiana 10 years ago. Watching that the first time I drove down to the track race morning... I could not believe my eyes. first of all people were still awake. It’s not that they had just woken up no, no, it was it was like 3:30 in the morning they were still awake. We understand what I said.

The campers. I had no concept of what Glamping was until I got here. I had no idea that people did this. They spent a week. This is where they lived. Where did they live? In a parking lot. How? How could you have explained that to another human being? It is the Matrix. You must see it for yourself. Take the red pill and see the truth. People are having a good time. And they are experiencing this thing. And then as you drive through Speedway and you realize that these front lawns have like 32 cars parked, you’re like, ohhhh, they’re making some loot. And someone selling ice and someone’s you gotta love it. You gotta love America at its absolute finest. And here is Road Maven cheering that in a time where everything’s negative and everybody’s got something bad to say and everything is, is a problem. He’s talking about the good.