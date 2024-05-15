Listen Live
Fatal Crash in Speedway Involving Two SUVs

Published on May 15, 2024

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–There was a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon involving two SUVs in Speedway.

The Speedway Police Department says it happened just after 1 pm at North High School Road and Embassy Row, near Crawfordsville Road.

Police believe the victim who died was ejected from one of the SUVs. Another person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

