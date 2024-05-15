Officer-Involved Shooting On Indy’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS–There was an officer-involved shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

IMPD said it happened in the 6300 block of Watercrest Way at around 12:20 pm. That’s in a cul-de-sac near West 71st Street and Zionsville Road.

Around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in that same area. They say the person who had been found was “awake and talking.”

No officers were injured.

Police are still on the scene investigating. If you have any information, be sure to call IMPD or Crimestoppers.