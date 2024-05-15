Biden Challenges Trump To Two Debates, Trump Responds

President Joe Biden has challenged former President Donald Trump to two debates before November’s general election.

Biden announced Wednesday morning that he wants to go head-to-head with Trump in a debate not once, but TWICE. He also taunted Trump about his ongoing “hush money” trial, which is off on Wednesdays.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day pal,” Biden said in a heavily edited, pre-recorded video. “I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I hear you’re free on Wednesdays.”

The Biden campaign is already selling “Free on Wednesdays” merchandise to promote the debate.

Trump has already accepted President Biden’s challenge without hesitation.

“I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September,” Trump responded in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning.

Later Wednesday morning, Biden wrote on X that his campaign has accepted an invitation from CNN to hold a debate on June 27. A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign said the former president has accepted the offer to debate on June 27 in Atlanta, according to CNN.

They have also agreed to do a second debate on September 10. The second debate will be hosted by ABC.

These debates will have guard rails, with CNN saying that “no audience will be present.” Biden’s campaign has also proposed excluding third-party candidates, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., from the debates.