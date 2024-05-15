Flooding Leads to Road Closures, More Rain Forecasted

INDIANAPOLIS — Heavy rain caused a lot of trouble on the roads in Indianapolis this Wednesday morning. Some streets were so flooded that cars couldn’t pass through, and some even got stuck underwater.

“We are looking at another half inch of rain today,” said Andrew White with the National Weather Service. “Looking into the weekend, we could see another half-inch to an inch, and next week is also looking fairly active.”

The Indiana Department of Transportation’s map showed many crashes, from I-69 in the northeast to I-65 in the south. It wasn’t just the highways, either—a car was completely underwater near Hanna Avenue and Harding Street.

“Rain is back into the picture Thursday night into Friday,” said White. “We are probably going to be dealing with off-and-on rain through Saturday morning with the potential to have showers and storms going off on Saturday.”

White says we’re not expecting any severe weather this week, but some storms could get pretty intense next week.