The Legacy of Bill Vukovich

Published on May 14, 2024

Bill Vukovich Winning the Indianapolis 500

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Tonight on Beyond the Bricks, Jake and Mike talk about the legendary Bill Vukovich! We talk about the early days of Vukovich’s career, and his first Indy 500 in 1952. They talk about how close he came to winning the race in 1952, and if he could have won it had the steering pin not giving out. Vukovich led 154 laps before giving the lead over to Troy Ruttman, who won the race. They talk about his first Indy 500 win in 1953, and how the Fuel Injection Special won on such a hot day. In 1954, Vukovich managed to win but started further in 19th. We hear audio of his second win in 1954. Jake and Mike also talk about Easy Gwynn and referring to drivers as “boys” during the 50s. 

In the second half of the show, Jake and Mike interview Mark Montieth on Bill Vukovich and his connection to him through the book Vukovich: The Man Who Wouldn’t Lift. Mark talks about how he found the manuscript for the book, written by sports-writing legend Angelo Angelopoulos. Mark talks about how he edited the original manuscript, and how he came to uncover it. Mark also talks about how Vukovich was as a person, and as a driver. We hear audio of Vukovich’s fatal crash, and the announcement of his death. 

In the final segment of the show, Mark talks about Angelo Angelopoulos, and his illness that took his life in 1962. Mark tells Jake and Mike about where you can buy the books, and the feedback he received from people buying the book. 

