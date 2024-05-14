Listen Live
Man Arrested in Warren County for Abusing Woman

Published on May 14, 2024

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

WARREN COUNTY – A man accused of abusing and intimidating a woman in West Lebanon was arrested Tuesday morning.

State police say officers responded to a 9-1-1 call on High Street in West Lebanon around 6:30 am. When they showed up, they came into contact with 60-year-old Perry Elliot.

After investigating, police say they believe Elliott beat and intimidated a woman inside of the residence they were called to. He was taken into custody and moved to the Warren County Jail.

Troopers also found what they believe to be meth in Elliott’s possession.

Elliott is charged with possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery and intimidation.

