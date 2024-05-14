Listen Live
Game 5 Could Decide Pacers-Knicks Series

Published on May 14, 2024

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The Pacers and the Knicks find themselves tied in their playoff series at 2-2, with Game 5 returning to Madison Square Garden in New York.  

It’s a game that could decide the series. 

Through the first four games, the home team has won each matchup. The Knicks took the first two in close, down-to-the-wire games, while the Pacers took the next two, one a nailbiter, one a blowout. With the Knicks owning home-court advantage through the final 3 games, the Pacers are going to have to buck that trend, and get a win on the road, to have a shot.  

That’s what makes Game 5 so important. Win, and the series comes back to Indy where the Pacers can close the Knicks out in front of their fans. Lose, and not only do they need to beat New York in Game 6 to stay alive, but they would then follow it up by having one last date at MSG. 

The reasons for the home-court advantage in the series have been debated ad nauseam. Whether it’s because of the crowd, or the refs, or, if you’re feeling a little conspiratorial, the league itself, it ultimately doesn’t really matter. The Pacers have to get a win away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and they very well might need to get it in Game 5. Otherwise, a long offseason awaits them.  

During Tuesday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Jeremiah Johnson of Bally Sports Indiana as well as Bob Kravitz of bobkravitz.com. Both spoke about: 

  • The officiating in the series 
  • The lack of road success in the series 
  • Whether the Knicks can overcome their injuries 
  • And more!  

Check out those conversations below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

