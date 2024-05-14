NWS: Expect Some Rain Throughout the Week Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Periodic rain showers are expected to continue falling across Indiana for the rest of the week.

“Over the next 24 hours or so, we’re looking at half inch to an inch for most places. Some spots could get higher than that,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Nield doesn’t expect any severe weather at this time.

“Every once in a while we might have some slower moving showers and storms. There certainly is a threat for some localized flooding as well,” said Nield.

As for Wednesday, Nield believes most cities and towns in Indiana will have between a 40 and 60% chance of rain.

“We’ll see that start to drop off into the afternoon. But then our next system moves into the area and ramps up rain chances from Thursday afternoon into Thursday night and into the weekend,” said Nield.

Qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 is this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Rain could force the schedule to change.

“The highest chances for it is early Saturday at around 30%. There will still be some low chances for it on Sunday,” said Nield.

Nield reminds you that if you see lightning or thunder outdoors, it’s best to go inside as quickly as possible.

You can hear the full interview with Nield below.