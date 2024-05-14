Listen Live
Google Search Trends Reveal Hoosier’s Most Desired Job

Published on May 14, 2024

Close-up of hands writing on laptop

Source: sod tatong / Getty

STATEWIDE — Research conducted by the organization Class Central revealed that a Phlebotomist is the most sought-after job in Indiana, with over 4,000 searches per month.

Ranking just behind that were Flight Attendants and Welders, both just shy of 4,000 monthly searches, and then a Nurses and Teachers rounded out the top five.

The data was collected using Google search trend phrases including, “how to become (job title)” and “how long does it take to become a (job title).” The search included over 100 different jobs, including chiropractor, data analyst, influencer, DJ, and electrician.

The study provided some more insight on the top five positions that Hoosiers are looking in to. A phlebotomist, someone who draws blood from patients and donors, earns roughly $40,000 a year on average and requires state and federal certification.

Flight attendants, on average, have a higher salary around $64,000 and a lower barrier of entry with many companies only requiring a high school diploma.

 

