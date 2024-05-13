Listen Live
Sports

Callum Illott to Drive in the Indy 500 for Arrow McLaren

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Juncos Hollinger Racing cars

Source: Penske Entertainment / other

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin and Curt get ready for preparation for the Indy 500 to kick into high gear. They start the show talking about the weather for tomorrow, and how it may affect on-track product tomorrow. They talk about Tony Kanaan, and his position as a reserve driver for Kyle Larson. They talk about Larson’s commitment, and his ability to race in all sorts of motorsports. They also talk about Callum Illot’s entry with Arrow McLaren in the 500. They discuss what team could be bumped from the 500 this year. They also discuss Burger Bash, and how the Pacers being in the playoffs will affect the show. 

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt talk about the Sonsio Grand Prix. They both talk about how they thought Alex Palou would dominate the race, which he did. They highlight how both Will Power and Christian Lundgaard thought Power had the better car, but Palou was just that impressive. They go into depth about Newgarden’s image in racing, and how the team can fix it. 

Kevin and Curt round out the show talking about what they missed earlier in the show, including 100 Days to Indy, and the weather for tomorrow at the track, and previews Beyond the Bricks. 

The post Callum Illott to Drive in the Indy 500 for Arrow McLaren appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Callum Illott to Drive in the Indy 500 for Arrow McLaren  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Ryan Hedrick

Man Dies in Noblesville Trench Collapse

2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has found his guy

Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog 3 items
Staff

These Three Indiana Cities Are Among The Safest In The Country

Jennifer McCormick
Kurt Darling

McCormick: “We are on the correct side of issues.”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close