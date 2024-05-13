Callum Illott to Drive in the Indy 500 for Arrow McLaren

Tonight on Trackside, Kevin and Curt get ready for preparation for the Indy 500 to kick into high gear. They start the show talking about the weather for tomorrow, and how it may affect on-track product tomorrow. They talk about Tony Kanaan, and his position as a reserve driver for Kyle Larson. They talk about Larson’s commitment, and his ability to race in all sorts of motorsports. They also talk about Callum Illot’s entry with Arrow McLaren in the 500. They discuss what team could be bumped from the 500 this year. They also discuss Burger Bash, and how the Pacers being in the playoffs will affect the show.

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt talk about the Sonsio Grand Prix. They both talk about how they thought Alex Palou would dominate the race, which he did. They highlight how both Will Power and Christian Lundgaard thought Power had the better car, but Palou was just that impressive. They go into depth about Newgarden’s image in racing, and how the team can fix it.

Kevin and Curt round out the show talking about what they missed earlier in the show, including 100 Days to Indy, and the weather for tomorrow at the track, and previews Beyond the Bricks.

