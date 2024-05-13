Listen Live
Local

Rush County Teenager Missing Since Last Week

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Missing Rush County Teenager

Source: WISH-TV

RUSH COUNTY, Ind.–The Rush County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a missing teenager.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Camden Hatfield. He was last seen on Wednesday May 8 at 10:30 pm and has gone missing from Knightstown.

Police say Hatfield is 15 years old. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 125 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black top and black jogger pants.

If you know where he is, give the Rush County Sheriff’s Office a call at 765-932-2931 or call 911.

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Ryan Hedrick

Man Dies in Noblesville Trench Collapse

2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has found his guy

Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog 3 items
Staff

These Three Indiana Cities Are Among The Safest In The Country

Jennifer McCormick
Kurt Darling

McCormick: “We are on the correct side of issues.”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close