Separate Shootings Leave Two People Dead in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say two people have died following separate shootings in Indianapolis early Saturday morning.
Indy Metro Police officers found an injured man on Schofield Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.
Then, officers later found a body near Siear Drive. That body was also male, but police have not released the names or ages of either victim at this time.
They do not think the shootings are connected, but they are still investigating.
If you know anything about either of these cases, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.
IMPD Homicide Office: 317-327-3475
