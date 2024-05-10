Listen Live
Sports

Beyond the Bricks: Classic Songs of the 500

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

100th Anniversary Indianapolis 500 - Celebrities Attend Race

Source: Joey Foley / Getty

Tonight on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, Jake and Mike look at songs that have become part of the lore of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. They talk about how the 500 Song came to be, and how it became part of the racing tradition. We get to hear Paul Page, Bob Jenkins, and Mike King sing the 500 song. 

In the second half of the show, Jake and Mike talk about the history of Back Home Again in Indiana, and all the singers over the years. They highlight some classic performances of Back Home Again in Indiana, including James Melton and Dinah Shore, and some less than successful attempts, like Peter DePaolo in 1971. 

In the final segment of the show, Jake and Mike talk about the Delta Force Theme, and how the music came to be used in the 500. Paul Page talks about how each year’s Delta Force montage was made, and how he wrote a copy for it.  

The post Beyond the Bricks: Classic Songs of the 500 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Beyond the Bricks: Classic Songs of the 500  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

NORWAY-OSLO-NORTHERN LIGHT
Kurt Darling

Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

Purdue v Notre Dame
Producer Karl

Total lack of leadership by Eric Holcomb will be his legacy

View of Downtown Indianapolis skyline, Indiana looking east along train tracks
Staff

Indianapolis Rent Increases Put Pressure On Low & Middle Class

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close