Robert Lyons Sentenced in Amiah Robertson Case

Amiah Robertson disappeared on March 9, 2019; her mother reported her missing a week later. 

Published on May 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS –– Amiah Robertson, eight months old, disappeared five years ago. Now, her mother, Amber, is facing a trial next month. Robert Lyons, who was present, was sentenced today.

Lyons received a 16-year sentence, with ten years in prison and six years suspended. He must undergo substance abuse and mental health treatment and serve three years of probation. Lyons pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent, resulting in serious bodily injury.

During Friday’s sentencing, prosecutors cited Lyons’ criminal history and his care of Amiah before her apparent death as aggravating factors. The state sought the maximum sentence of 16 years, with four years suspended.

Despite not knowing Amiah’s whereabouts, the court noted he could have provided useful information. Amiah Robertson disappeared on March 9, 2019; her mother reported her missing a week later.

