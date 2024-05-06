Indiana’s 6th Race: Who will better serve to preserve our 2nd Amendment rights? Shreve or Speedy?

Jefferson Shreve, who ran for mayor of Indianapolis, lost the Republican base when he chose to hold the same position of liberal Mayor Joe Hogsett. (below: Time Code 1 min)

Now he’s running for Indiana’s 6th for Congress, in a much more conservative district. Shreve has changed his tune and is gaslighting the public by saying he’s a conservative and will protect their 2nd Amendment rights, despite the NRA giving him an “F” rating.

Mike Speedy, who is also running for Indiana’s 6th, joined the Gun Guy Show to tout his 2nd Amendment record and why the Republican primary voter should vote for him.

One of the first things Speedy has done while a member of Indiana’s House was author the bill that now prohibits local municipalities from passing their own gun control laws (The Indiana Firearms Preemption Act).

Guy Relford:

That pre-emption law… I still say that’s one of the most important laws we have here in Indiana… Think of if Bloomington, and Hammond, and Evansville, and all these different towns and cities could regulate firearms anyway they wanted to? And that exists in a lot of other states. They can’t do that here in Indiana because of the efforts of you and Senator Jim Tomes.

Speedy also worked with Guy Relford to get Constitutional Carry passed into law here in Indiana. Your Second Amendment rights are on the ballot. Vote wisely.

Please listen to the discussion in full here:

