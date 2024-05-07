Win Tickets: David Cross

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see David Cook, Sunday, October 20 at Old National Centre!
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
-
Roncalli Head Football Coach Resigns
-
Woman Dies in East Side Indy Shooting
-
Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot
-
Southwest Stopping Operations at Four Airports, Reducing Flights at Others
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Former Center Grove Teacher Charged with Child Seduction
-
Terre Haute Man's Casino Trip Ends in Violent Confrontation
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy