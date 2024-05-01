Listen Live
Local

Delphi Defense Team Not Held in Contempt, Hearings Set

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The judge in the Delphi murders case says the defense was sloppy, negligent, and incompetent, but they will not be held in contempt for last year’s evidence leak.

In one of several decisions handed down Wednesday, Special Judge Fran Gull ruled Carroll County Prosecutor Nick McLeland could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi violated the protection order when crime scene evidence leaked from Baldwin’s office in 2023. Judge Gull also ruled that since Baldwin and Rozzi spoke publicly about the case before a gag order was issued in 2022, she will decline the State’s request to hold the attorneys in contempt.

The misconduct claim will be passed on to the Office of Judicial and Attorney Regulation.

As for the rest of Wednesday’s decisions, the judge has set a hearing for Tuesday, May 7th. That hearing will consist of two things: the defense’s request for a pre-trial hearing and the State’s request for “limine.”

Suspect Richard Allen’s lawyers want a pre-trial conference because they believe Allen’s constitutional rights are being violated. They argue two-and-a-half weeks for a trial is not enough to properly argue either side’s case, and they say Allen is entitled to a balanced trial.

Prosecutor McLeland’s “limine” motion is basically an attempt to prevent the defense from using things like Odinism, alternative suspects, officer Todd Click’s testimony, and much more in the actual trial.

Jury selection begins Monday, May 13th, with opening statements on Friday, May 17th. The trial is supposed to last to May 31st.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Daughters" Premiere
Staff

Jerry Seinfeld Says Woke Culture Ruined TV Comedy

Kurt Darling

What Rescheduling Pot Could Mean For Indiana

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Ryan Hedrick

Beech Grove Police Shoot and Kill Man at Apartment Complex

The farmer's market on Monument Circle
Sascha Nixon

Original Farmers’ Market Kicks Off Wednesday in Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close