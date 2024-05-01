Listen Live
Politics

Marijuana Reclassification: Tony wants in and have his own dispensary. Will it be Kosher Kush or Hoosier High?

If he's not allowed to own one, then no one should

Published on May 1, 2024

The Biden Administration wants to reclassify Marijuana as a less dangerous drug. 

Tony Katz:

If marijuana is legal, man I’m doing the dispensary… It’s always been much more of a “I’m not going to just sit by and let the powers that be decide that dispensaries just go to certain groups”… You’re not going to tell people that they can’t open a business. So, my argument has been, “If I can’t get a license, no one can get a license.”

What will Indiana do? Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he would only consider signing legalization legislation if the federal government reclassified marijuana to a less serious drug. With that seeming ever more likely what will Holcomb do now? The Governor is always welcome to discuss with Tony Katz and his audience. 

