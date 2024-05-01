Marijuana Reclassification: Tony wants in and have his own dispensary. Will it be Kosher Kush or Hoosier High?

The Biden Administration wants to reclassify Marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

Tony Katz:

If marijuana is legal, man I’m doing the dispensary… It’s always been much more of a “I’m not going to just sit by and let the powers that be decide that dispensaries just go to certain groups”… You’re not going to tell people that they can’t open a business. So, my argument has been, “If I can’t get a license, no one can get a license.”

What will Indiana do? Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he would only consider signing legalization legislation if the federal government reclassified marijuana to a less serious drug. With that seeming ever more likely what will Holcomb do now? The Governor is always welcome to discuss with Tony Katz and his audience.

