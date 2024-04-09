3 Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Meth in Evansville

Evansville, Ind. – 3 men have been sentenced for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute meth in Evansville, Indiana. Marion Duane Taylor, 71, of Illinois, Ricardo Sodari, 49, of Arizona, and Christopher Utley, 52, of Evansville, were sentenced to a combined 43 Years in Federal Prison for trafficking meth from Arizona into Evansville. The investigation started in 20-21 and the conspiracy involved Taylor transporting the drugs from Sodari in Arizona to Utley in Evansville. The ring had been in operation for at least 6 months, with Taylor making numerous runs.

Marion Duane Taylor was convicted by federal jury in 2023 of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 24 years in federal prison followed by ten years of supervised release. Taylor had a previous federal conviction for drug trafficking. In 1998, he was convicted of conspiracy to manufacture and possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon.

Ricardo Sodari was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Christopher Utley was sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, on April 23, 2021, members of the Phoenix DEA observed Taylor meet with Sodari in the parking lot of Taylor’s hotel. Sodari placed a suitcase in the back of Taylor’s vehicle before eventually leaving the area. As Taylor passed through Kingman, Arizona, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of Taylor’s vehicle. After a K-9 unit alerted on the vehicle, officers searched the vehicle and found a duffle bag that contained approximately 24.4 pounds of methamphetamine. The officers also searched Taylor’s pockets and found $24,900 in currency.

During an interview with DEA agents, Taylor identified Sodari as his methamphetamine source of supply. Taylor admitted that he had been distributing methamphetamine for approximately five or six months and paid Sodari approximately $2,000 per pound of methamphetamine when acquiring twenty or more pounds. Taylor admitted that he made numerous trips to the Arizona area to acquire methamphetamine and that he distributed that methamphetamine to one customer in Evansville identified as Christopher Utley. Taylor indicated that he usually “fronted” Utley methamphetamine for $5,000 a pound.

Law enforcement officer searched Taylor’s phone and found his drug ledger for Utley. According to the drug ledger, in early April 2021, Utley owed Taylor $82,500 for previously “fronted” methamphetamine.

On May 3, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a warrant to search Utley’s residence. During the search, officers located approximately 19.3 grams of methamphetamine, numerous digital scales, a pistol, a sawed-off shotgun, and $39,692 in currency.

“Drug trafficking organizations who push deadly drugs like methamphetamine into our communities seek profits without regard for the deaths and lasting trauma they cause,” said United States Attorney for the Southern District for Indiana, Zachary A. Myers. “Dismantling these criminal networks through comprehensive investigations and prosecutions is a top priority for federal, state, and local law enforcement. The convictions and sentences imposed here demonstrate that trafficking in these deadly drugs carries very serious consequences.”