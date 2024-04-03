Listen Live
T.J. McConnell: Finalist For Annual Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award

Published on April 3, 2024

Indiana Pacers v Detroit Pistons

Source: Nic Antaya / Getty

T.J. McConnell, one of the most selfless players on the Indiana Pacers, is being recognized for being a great teammate.

The veteran point guard is one of 12 finalists for Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award for the 2023-24 season, as voted on by a panel of league executives.

And there will be a new winner for the first time in three years after Jrue Holiday won it in three of the past four seasons — including the last two.

Scott Agness 12 year pacers beat writer helps us with Pacers

According to the NBA, the annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.

This award, which has been given out annually since 2013, is particularly meaningful because the winner is voted on by the players. There are six finalists from both conferences.

The other finalists:

  • Harrison Barnes
  • Mikal Bridges
  • Jalen Brunson
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • Mike Conley Jr. (previous winner)
  • Markelle Fultz
  • Al Horford
  • Larry Nance Jr.
  • Georges Niang
  • Dwight Powell
  • Jalen Williams.

