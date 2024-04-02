Sinkhole Opens on Whiteland Road

WHITELAND — The Whiteland Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that a sinkhole had opened alongside Whiteland Road, just outside of the high school.
The sinkhole measures three feet wide and five feet deep. It occupies part of the road and sidewalk in the area. This comes as a result of the recent rain and flooding in the area.
As a result, Whiteland Road between U.S. 31 and Center Street will be shut down.
