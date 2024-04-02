Listen Live
Local

Sinkhole Opens on Whiteland Road

Published on April 2, 2024

Sinkhole along Whiteland Road

Source: Whitestown Police Department / WPD

WHITELAND — The Whiteland Police Department announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that a sinkhole had opened alongside Whiteland Road, just outside of the high school.

The sinkhole measures three feet wide and five feet deep. It occupies part of the road and sidewalk in the area. This comes as a result of the recent rain and flooding in the area.

As a result, Whiteland Road between U.S. 31 and Center Street will be shut down.

Local News - Traffic & Road Closures

