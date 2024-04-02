Mark Hurt is a Pro-Life Conservative running for U.S. Congress in Indiana’s 5th District

Tony asked Mark what are the top things that voters are concerned about. Mark listed Border Security, Spending, and fighting back Socialism/Communism.

Tony asked him about the following position he posted on his website https://www.markhurt.org/:

While we cannot write a blank check to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it we do not stop the expansion of Russia in Ukraine, we will see an advancement into Moldova, Romania where my children were born and the old Iron Curtain. In sum, if Ukraine is taken, the Russians will move forward with plans in Poland and we will see American soldier’s boots on the ground. Peace through strength means we deal with Russian expansionism now so that American troops are not in Eastern Europe later.

Listen to the discussion in full on the player above.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM