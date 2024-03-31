IMPD: Multiple People Shot Near Circle Centre Mall

INDIANAPOLIS—Multiple people were shot late Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis.
IMPD says they were told that shots had been fired around 11:30 pm.
They later learned that multiple people were shot near the intersection of Maryland and Illinois streets. That’s not far from Circle Centre Mall.
This is a developing story.
