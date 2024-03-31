Listen Live
IMPD: Multiple People Shot Near Circle Centre Mall

Published on March 31, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS—Multiple people were shot late Saturday night in downtown Indianapolis.

IMPD says they were told that shots had been fired around 11:30 pm.

They later learned that multiple people were shot near the intersection of Maryland and Illinois streets. That’s not far from Circle Centre Mall.

This is a developing story.

