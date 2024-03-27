Child Shot at Indy Northeast Side Apartment Complex

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon, say police.
Indianapolis Metro Police say the shooting happened at the Villages at Mill Crossing apartment complex on Blue Spruce Lane near the intersection of 38th Street and North Sherman Drive.
The child is said to be in stable condition. No word on any other injuries or what led to the shooting.
-
Judge rules illegal immigrants have gun rights protected by 2nd Amendment
-
Far too many celebrities are stupid
-
Liberals are shocked when their disastrous policy creates disastrous results
-
Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses In Baltimore, Hit By Container Ship
-
Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting
-
Princess Kate Announces Cancer Diagnosis