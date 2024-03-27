Listen Live
Child Shot at Indy Northeast Side Apartment Complex

Published on March 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon, say police.

Indianapolis Metro Police say the shooting happened at the Villages at Mill Crossing apartment complex on Blue Spruce Lane near the intersection of 38th Street and North Sherman Drive.

The child is said to be in stable condition. No word on any other injuries or what led to the shooting.

