Studying the Water Needs, Demands & Supply of Nearly 30 Counties

Published on March 26, 2024

water cascading over 6 foot waterfall

STATEWIDE — Water is one of the most important resources for any town or city. The state of Indiana is working to find out how much water it might need over the next five decades.

The North Central Indiana Water Study is exactly what it sounds like: a report on the water demand and supply availability across several counties in the north and north central portions of Indiana.

Whether it’s for utilities or fire hydrants or your bathtub, having enough water in any situation could be vital for Indiana over the next 50 years, says the Indiana Finance Authority (IFA).

Currently, the study includes the water needs of Benton, Cass, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Warren and White counties.

The study has since been expanded to counties that touch the headwaters of the Wabash River, including Allen, Boone, Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Madison, Miami, Noble, Randolph, Vigo, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

The IFA should have initial data back by the summer and a final report by the fall.

water cascading over 6 foot waterfall
Local

Studying the Water Needs, Demands & Supply of Nearly 30 Counties

