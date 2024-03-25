Listen Live
Illinois Man Arrested after Leading State Police on High Speed Chase

Published on March 25, 2024

Endris Thomas Mugshot

Source: Indiana State Police

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – State Troopers spotted a Chevrolet SUV with damage to front end driving 115 miles per hour in Lake County Sunday.

Officers followed the car on I-80 moments before it took the exit onto Grant Street and crashed into three parked cars. While running away from the wreck, state police say the suspect dropped two guns. Officers were able to make the arrest after using a taser.

Their suspect was identified as Endris Thomas, 30, from Olympia Fields, Illinois. State Police say a woman and 8-year-old child were in the car. They claimed to have been asking Thomas to pull over.

The reason for the damage on the front of his car was from an earlier wreck that he was already fleeing from once State Police found him.

Tomas is now in the Lake County jail without bond on 8 different charges, including one for resisting law enforcement. State police say there is a hold for him on charges in Cook County, Illinois for failing to comply with electronic ankle monitoring.

