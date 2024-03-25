Myles Turner breaks Jermaine O’Neal’s franchise Blocks Record

Early in the second half of Friday’s win at Golden State, the team’s fifth straight road win, Turner blocked his third shot of the game to become the franchise’s all-time leader in block shots with 1,246, passing Jermaine O’Neal.

“It’s definitely an emotional feeling just being here as long as I have and just going through everything I’ve been through,” he told reporters postgame. “I think it’s amazing I can leave with something no matter what happens in the future. I can tell my kids about this moment (and) my grandkids, and hopefully this record is here to stay for a long time.”

O’Neal set the record over eight seasons and 514 career games.

Turner topped it in 560 games.

Turner’s total now ranks 61st in NBA and ABA history.

After the record-setting game, JO, who is rarely on social media anymore, posted an Instagram Story congratulating Turner.

