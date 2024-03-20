Listen Live
News

IMPD Chief: Broad Ripple Club Failed to Prevent Fatal Shooting

Bailey supports the Second Amendment but stresses the need for responsible gun ownership.

Published on March 20, 2024

Broad Ripple Shooting Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police Chief Chris Bailey says that the Broad Ripple nightclub, where a man was shot and killed and five others were injured, failed to fulfill its promise of keeping the environment safe for the community.

Nicholas Fulk, 25, faces charges for murdering Timothy Brown, 36, during a shooting at Landsharks nightclub on 808 Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:20 am last Saturday. Fulk is also charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon.

“In this particular case, you had an establishment that was not working with the community,” Baily told WIBC’s Tony Katz. “They established some community expectations, but this establishment didn’t meet them.”

Five other people were shot during the incident, but they survived. Surveillance footage reveals that Fulk retrieved a gun from a woman’s bra and fired into the crowd, prompting everyone to scatter and seek shelter.

“Besides the person that pulled the trigger who is ultimately responsible, how did the person get past the security in the establishment with a gun?” Bailey added.

Bailey supports the Second Amendment but stresses the need for responsible gun ownership. He thinks legal gun owners should be more diligent in securing their firearms to keep them away from those who shouldn’t have them. He also highlighted the community’s role in public safety and commended IMPD for taking their responsibility seriously.

