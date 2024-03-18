Former Hoosier Brian Evans Rips IU Head Coach Mike Woodson

The Indiana Hoosiers saw their season come to a painful end in the Big Ten Tournament, where they were blown out by Nebraska 93-66 in the quarterfinals.

The loss ensured that the Hoosiers would not make the NCAA Tournament, something that had been predicted for a while now. It was a tumultuous season for the Hoosiers; following a loss to Penn State on February 24, Indiana had lost 8 out of their previous 10 games, and consistently looked undisciplined and unmotivated.

A late winning streak following that Penn State loss provided some false hope, but the loss to Nebraska ended all of that. Now, Mike Woodson and company must do all they can to put this year behind them and bring Indiana out of mediocrity.

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, former Hoosier and Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Evans joined the show, where he ripped Mike Woodson for, in his eyes, dividing the Indiana fanbase.

“That’s what I think Mike Woodson did on Senior-Junior Night was tell everybody ‘You either love Xavier Johnson and you love what we’re doing and what we’re building or you’re not a true fan’ and that just blew me away. That was the low point of not just the season for me, but just being an Indiana basketball fan for 40+ years.”

Brian also was not a fan of Woodson getting himself ejected at the end of the loss to Nebraska.

“By bailing out on his players, his staff, the university leadership that gave him another year, I mean they just handed him another year, and that behavior in the game to get tossed out and walk off the court and leave everybody else there down by 33 or whatever it was, was the worst that I’ve ever seen, and it’s the worst I’ve ever felt after watching [an IU game] on T.V. He bailed out on everybody, not just the “true” fans, but the rest of us too.”

