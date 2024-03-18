Listen Live
Local

IMPD Holding “Women Behind The Badge” Workshop to Recruit More Female Officers

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOMEN BEHIND THE BADGE WORKSHOP POSTER

Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is holding a “Women Behind The Badge” workshop in an attempt to recruit more female officers for their workforce.

 

This is a part of a nationwide initiative, 30×30, which aims to have police forces have their staff consist of 30% women by the year 2030.

Female officers will be on hand to answer any questions that those interested in joining the police force may have. They will also assist in running a mock fitness trial that attendees can participate in.

IMPD Commander Ida Williams, who helps in running the workshop, says that she didn’t originally plan on being a police officer but it would eventually become her career.

“It wasn’t my first choice, it wasn’t my second choice, but I can say it was certainly a calling. It’s something I have enjoyed with the IMPD for the last 34 years.” said Williams.

She would provide more details on what potential participants can expect while attending, “This is also an opportunity for them to see what the physical fitness will look like,” Williams continued, “someone may say I can do a push-up; I can do a sit-up. We really strive the importance of making sure they understand the form of both those techniques.”

The workshop will take place at 901 N. Post Road, inside of the IMPD Training Academy. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and will run until 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
WOMEN BEHIND THE BADGE WORKSHOP POSTER
Local

IMPD Holding “Women Behind The Badge” Workshop to Recruit More Female Officers

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
News

Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close