IMPD Holding “Women Behind The Badge” Workshop to Recruit More Female Officers

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is holding a “Women Behind The Badge” workshop in an attempt to recruit more female officers for their workforce.

This is a part of a nationwide initiative, 30×30, which aims to have police forces have their staff consist of 30% women by the year 2030.

Female officers will be on hand to answer any questions that those interested in joining the police force may have. They will also assist in running a mock fitness trial that attendees can participate in.

IMPD Commander Ida Williams, who helps in running the workshop, says that she didn’t originally plan on being a police officer but it would eventually become her career.

“It wasn’t my first choice, it wasn’t my second choice, but I can say it was certainly a calling. It’s something I have enjoyed with the IMPD for the last 34 years.” said Williams.

She would provide more details on what potential participants can expect while attending, “This is also an opportunity for them to see what the physical fitness will look like,” Williams continued, “someone may say I can do a push-up; I can do a sit-up. We really strive the importance of making sure they understand the form of both those techniques.”

The workshop will take place at 901 N. Post Road, inside of the IMPD Training Academy. It starts at 9:30 a.m. and will run until 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided.