Trump and the Media Bloodbath Narrative

The News outlets going after Trump for saying "Bloodbath" aren't engaged in news, they're engaged in narrative to try to get certain people elected

Published on March 18, 2024

The Cable News outlets have been running with the story that Donald Trump threatened a “Bloodbath” if he isn’t elected in November.

The Democrats act as if no other politician has used the term “Bloodbath”, but wait they have:

The Democrats explain how this all works:

Katz:

The news outlets going after Trump for saying “Bloodbath” are pathetic and embarrassing and aren’t engaged in news. They’re engaged in narrative to try and get certain people elected. Despicable kind of stuff.

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

Politics

