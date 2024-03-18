Trump and the Media Bloodbath Narrative

The Cable News outlets have been running with the story that Donald Trump threatened a “Bloodbath” if he isn’t elected in November.

Trump whips up rhetoric in Ohio, warns of ‘bloodbath’ befalling the car industry if he loses – MarketWatch

The Democrats act as if no other politician has used the term “Bloodbath”, but wait they have:

The Democrats explain how this all works:

Katz:

The news outlets going after Trump for saying “Bloodbath” are pathetic and embarrassing and aren’t engaged in news. They’re engaged in narrative to try and get certain people elected. Despicable kind of stuff.

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM