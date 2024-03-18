Four Arrested in La Paz Drug Bust

LA PAZ, Ind — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department say they executed a search warrant in La Paz, Indiana where they found 13 firearms, cocaine, multiple ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, over a pound of Marijuana, and over 100 THC vape cartridges.
Police would arrest Colt and Cale Hensley, both 24-years-old of La Paz, and charge them with Dealing in a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Both were transported to the Marshall County Jail on $25,000 cash bond.
They would also arrest Brisa Camacho, 22 of La Paz, and Hannah Helak, 20 of South Bend. Camacho was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Helak also received a Possession of Marijuana charge and Visiting a Common Nuisance. Both have already paid their respective bonds.
